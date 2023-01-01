Chicken kebabs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about Rodo's Greek Taverna
Rodo's Greek Taverna
2151 w Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington
|Kebab Chicken Souvlaki
|$18.00
Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf
More about Anna's Greek Cuisine -
Anna's Greek Cuisine -
7370 Sawmill Rd, Dublin
|D Chicken Kebab
|$19.00
Served with rice and grilled veggies
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|CHICKEN KEBAB
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip.
|CHICKEN KEBAB ENTRÉES
|$20.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated chicken breast
|Side Chicken Kebab
|$12.00