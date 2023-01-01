Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Rodo's Greek Taverna

2151 w Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington

Kebab Chicken Souvlaki$18.00
Served with seasonal vegetables, tzatziki, and rice pilaf
More about Rodo's Greek Taverna
Anna's Greek Cuisine -

7370 Sawmill Rd, Dublin

D Chicken Kebab$19.00
Served with rice and grilled veggies
More about Anna's Greek Cuisine -
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

CHICKEN KEBAB$10.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip.
CHICKEN KEBAB ENTRÉES$20.00
Charbroiled skewer of marinated chicken breast
Side Chicken Kebab$12.00
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street

