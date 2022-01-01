Chicken marsala in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbus restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$22.50
mushrooms, spinach, onion, gnocchi
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$23.00
Two chicken breasts are seared in butter & pancetta and polished with Marsala sauce. The chicken is adorned with a medley of mushrooms. Served with risotto and green beans.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$16.99
More about Pasta Villa

