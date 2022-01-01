Chicken marsala in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.50
mushrooms, spinach, onion, gnocchi
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Chicken Marsala
|$23.00
Two chicken breasts are seared in butter & pancetta and polished with Marsala sauce. The chicken is adorned with a medley of mushrooms. Served with risotto and green beans.