Chicken parmesan in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$9.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$13.00
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.50
Fresh boneless chicken breast, pan fried & panko breaded served with house made tomato sauce & mozzarella on a bed of garlic parmesan spaghetti.
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Godmother-- CHICKEN Parmesan Hoagie
|$11.99
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Tender chicken breast is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Parmesan Breaded Chicken
|$6.25
Lightly Pounded, Parmesan Breaded & Seared Golden Brown
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert