Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant image

PIZZA

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

4452 Kenny Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$9.00
Chicken Parmigiana$13.00
More about Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$16.50
Fresh boneless chicken breast, pan fried & panko breaded served with house made tomato sauce & mozzarella on a bed of garlic parmesan spaghetti.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Godmother-- CHICKEN Parmesan Hoagie$11.99
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara, melted cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Tender chicken breast is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan Breaded Chicken$6.25
Lightly Pounded, Parmesan Breaded & Seared Golden Brown
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Tenders$7.00
Parmesan & Panko-Crusted Chicken Breast Strips w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
More about Pasta Villa

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Meatball Subs

Pretzels

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chocolate Cannolis

Crab Rangoon

Potstickers

Walnut Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston