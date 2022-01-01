Chicken pasta in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Blackened Chicken Pasta
|$16.99
|Blackened Chicken And Shrimp Pasta
|$21.99
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$15.00
Spaghetti, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach tossed in olive oil and pesto.
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$42.00
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Asparagus, Peperonata, Mini Rigatoni & Parmesan Cheese