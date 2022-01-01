Chicken pasta in Columbus

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Pasta$16.99
Blackened Chicken And Shrimp Pasta$21.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood - 1622 Parsons Ave
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Pasta$15.00
Spaghetti, grilled chicken, tomatoes, and spinach tossed in olive oil and pesto.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen - UA
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pasta$42.00
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Asparagus, Peperonata, Mini Rigatoni & Parmesan Cheese
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli

