Chicken rolls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Rolled
|$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
|Chicken Dijon Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
3847 South High Street, Columbus
|World Famous Authenic Chicken Gumbo with Dinner Roll
|$12.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken and Cajun Sausage. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Chicken Spring Roll
|$6.99
Served with house special dipping sauces.
|Chicken Kati Roll
|$9.49
Indian street food version of the Burrito. TIkka Chicken rolled in Flat-Bread and Fresh Veges with perfect medley of fresh, tangy, sweet and spicy chutneys (sauces)
