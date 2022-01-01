Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

3847 South High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
World Famous Authenic Chicken Gumbo with Dinner Roll$12.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken and Cajun Sausage. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
More about Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Chicken Dijon Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Honey Dijon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Spring Roll$6.99
Served with house special dipping sauces.
Chicken Kati Roll$9.49
Indian street food version of the Burrito. TIkka Chicken rolled in Flat-Bread and Fresh Veges with perfect medley of fresh, tangy, sweet and spicy chutneys (sauces)
Chicken Spring Roll$6.00
Rolled appetizers filled with meat in addition to vegetables
More about Dakshin

