Chicken shawarma in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Pitas$7.99
Chicken Shawarma On Rice$17.00
More about District North
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.50
Chicken Shawarma ALC$9.50
Chicken Shawarma Pita Pocket$9.50
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Pocket$12.00
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
Chicken Shawarma Sampler$15.00
Chicken Shawarma Salad$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
DeVine On High image

TAPAS • GRILL

DeVine On High

958 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Shawarma Chicken$13.00
More about DeVine On High
Chicken Shawarma Rolled image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
CHICKEN SHAWARMA image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Chicken Shawarma$11.00
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES$18.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus

