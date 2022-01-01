Chicken shawarma in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Pitas
|$7.99
|Chicken Shawarma On Rice
|$17.00
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.50
|Chicken Shawarma ALC
|$9.50
|Chicken Shawarma Pita Pocket
|$9.50
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Chicken Shawarma Pocket
|$12.00
We fill our Pockets up to the point of bursting, layering Hummus, Romaine
Lettuce, Jerusalem Salad (mix of Tomato, Cucumber, Parsley), Cabbage Salad, House Pickled
Turnips & Beets, Pickled Half-Sour Cucumbers and a side of our Tahini & Hot Shutta.
|Chicken Shawarma Sampler
|$15.00
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$14.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Chicken Shawarma Rolled
|$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|Side Chicken Shawarma
|$11.00
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA
|$9.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless sliced chicken, topped with homemade pickles and garlic whip
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA ENTRÉES
|$18.00
Marinated rotisserie roasted boneless chicken, thinly sliced