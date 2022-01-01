Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$15.00
Grilled chicken breast and bok choy; drizzled with teriyaki sauce, served with rice (Sub Tofu available)
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$9.99
Teriyaki Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Teriyaki Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Ampersand Asian Supper Club image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$15.00
Confit chicken, edamame, shredded carrots, broccolini, green onion.
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Teriyaki Bowl w/ Chicken$7.00
Squash & Zucchini Medley, Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce, Brown Rice & Quinoa
More about SOW Plated

