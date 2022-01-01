Chicken teriyaki in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast and bok choy; drizzled with teriyaki sauce, served with rice (Sub Tofu available)
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Teriyaki Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Cucumber + Carrot + Lettuce + Teriyaki Sauce + Spicy Mayo + Sesame Seeds
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$15.00
Confit chicken, edamame, shredded carrots, broccolini, green onion.