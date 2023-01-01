Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Malai Tikka$15.99
Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast delicately spiced, blended with cream cheese and lemon juice, roasted in a clay oven. On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Char grilled chicken cooked in a velvety tomato gravy
Chicken Tikka$15.99
Tender pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in spices and cooked in our tandoor On a sizzler with sauteed onions and bell peppers
More about Clove Indian Bistro
Main pic

 

Cumin and Curry Indian Kitchen

4155 Morse Crossing, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$14.99
Cubes of tender white meat blended with a cream, cashew and tomato sauce.
More about Cumin and Curry Indian Kitchen

