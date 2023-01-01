Chili dogs in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about OX-B's - Short North
OX-B's - Short North
1175 N High St, Columbus
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.50
A Deep Fried Hot Dog Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!
|2 Chili Cheese Dogs
|$8.00
Two Deep Fried Hot Dogs Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Chili Dog 1
|$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)