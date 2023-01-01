Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chili dogs

Item pic

 

OX-B's - Short North

1175 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$4.50
A Deep Fried Hot Dog Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with Shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!
2 Chili Cheese Dogs$8.00
Two Deep Fried Hot Dogs Covered in our House-made Chili then smothered with shredded Cheddar Cheese and topped with Green Onions! Classic!
More about OX-B's - Short North
Chili Dog image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Dog 1$4.95
Coney sauce (meat or veggie),
onion, yellow mustard, & cheddar (Veg/Vegan)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Main pic

 

Bobcat - 1099 West 1st Avenue

1099 West 1st Avenue, Grandview Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Dog$12.00
Two hot dogs topped with chili, cheese and onion. Your choice for the side.
More about Bobcat - 1099 West 1st Avenue

