Chips and salsa in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Chips+Salsa$4.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

HouseTaco

1 Capitol Square, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Chicken tacos, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes with 2 chicken tacos w lettuce and fresh tomato salsa, side rice, chips salsa. bottled water
1 Chicken quesadilla, Lettuce, Rice, Chips salsa, Bottled water$8.00
Meal comes w 2 quesadilla halves, w chicken, pico and queso. side of rice, chips and salsa. bottled water
More about HouseTaco
49d49289-2c32-4a6f-af92-af6a3094bedc image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Chips + Pico de gallo (Mild Salsa)$8.00
Our fresh-made corn chips with pico de gallo.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa (to go)$2.00
More about Atlas Tavern
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.85
Chips and Salsa$3.50
More about Townhall
Cuco's Taqueria image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chips & Salsa$5.95
Small Chips & Salsa$3.25
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa (Small)$2.00
Chips & Salsa (Small)$2.00
Chips & Salsa (Large)$6.00
More about El Acapulco
Item pic

 

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips And House Made Salsa
Chips And House Made Salsa
Your Choice Of House Made Salsa Served with Seasoned Tortilla Chips
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Item pic

 

Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview

1359 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips + Salsa$2.50
More about Big Mamma's Burritos - Grandview
Restaurant banner

 

Adobe Agave

8231 N High St, West Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$3.99
More about Adobe Agave

