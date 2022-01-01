Chocolate cake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
Comune
677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus
|chocolate avocado cake (v)
|$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections
|$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake
|$8.00
topped with crushed Marcona almonds and powdered sugar
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Giant Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Chocolate Whip Cream Cake
|$7.00
Dark Chocolate cake with whipped chocolate cream icing
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|German Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar
495 S 4th St, Columbus
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake
|$7.25
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
Short North Piece of Cake
772 N High St, Columbus
|Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Chocolate Walnut Fudge Cake
|$5.50
|Chocolate Brownie Cake
|$5.50
|Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake
|$5.50
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$4.95