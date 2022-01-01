Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.55
chocolate-avocado cake (v) image

FRENCH FRIES

Comune

677 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (1339 reviews)
Takeout
chocolate avocado cake (v)$9.00
chocolate ganache, cocoa nibs, whipped coconut. vegan. contains wheat and tree nut (coconut) allergens.
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Ganache Cake by Blackberry Confections$7.99
Blackberry Confections LLC is a home-based dessert company, owned and operated by Kennetha Peebles. We specialize in on-the-go cake cups, cupcakes, and traditional dessert cakes! Inspired by a family of bakers, Blackberry Confections aims to provide the ultimate dessert experience you could ever imagine. The richness of our cakes is deeply rooted in the rich tradition of baking with family and love.
Item pic

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.99
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Almond Cake$8.00
topped with crushed Marcona almonds and powdered sugar
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Whip Cream Cake$7.00
Dark Chocolate cake with whipped chocolate cream icing
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$5.25
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$7.00
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar

495 S 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Pudding Cake$7.25
Fresh Whipped Cream, Mint, Chocolate & Caramel Sauces (V)
Chocolate Cake image

CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Short North Piece of Cake

772 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream filling & vanilla buttercream icing. Drizzled with ganache on top.
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Fudge Cake$5.50
Chocolate Brownie Cake$5.50
Chocolate Covered Cherry Cake$5.50
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$4.95
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.99
Restaurant banner

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Chocolate Cake$10.99
