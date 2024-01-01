Chocolate cheesecake in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
More about Roosters - Henderson Rd
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Henderson Rd
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$3.99
More about Roosters - German Village
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - German Village
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$3.99
More about Roosters - Sawmill
Roosters - Sawmill
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$3.99
More about Roosters - Olentangy
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Olentangy
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
|$3.99
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
|$9.00
Indulge in pure chocolate decadence with our FAMOUS Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake! A sinfully delicious chocolate cookie crust holds a velvety chocolate cheesecake, generously topped with a heavenly layer of light and airy chocolate mousse. As if that wasn't enough, it's all elegantly draped in a rich chocolate ganache. Prepare for a blissful chocolate lover's delight!