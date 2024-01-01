Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Henderson Rd

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$3.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - German Village

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$3.99
Roosters - Sawmill

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$3.99
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Olentangy

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$3.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$9.00
Indulge in pure chocolate decadence with our FAMOUS Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake! A sinfully delicious chocolate cookie crust holds a velvety chocolate cheesecake, generously topped with a heavenly layer of light and airy chocolate mousse. As if that wasn't enough, it's all elegantly draped in a rich chocolate ganache. Prepare for a blissful chocolate lover's delight!
Roosters - Hamilton Rd

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eli's Chocolate Chip Cheesecake$3.99
