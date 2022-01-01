Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Columbus

Columbus restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe - Clintonville

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake$8.00
More about Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$7.00
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Item pic

 

MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

4784 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Torte, 7" (24+ hours notice required)$40.00
Rich chocolate mousse and sweet red raspberry preserves over chocolate cake, finished with a fresh whipped cream frosting. 7" Torte serves 8 to 10.
Add custom writing and hand-dipped chocolate flowers! Type your desired greeting in the 'Special Instructions' box below.
More about MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

