Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Slice$9.00
Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes vg/gf$12.00
Banana slices, cream cheese frosting
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Main pic

 

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central

119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
More about Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Tommy's Diner
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.
More about One Line Coffee
Cinnamon Roll image

 

One Line Coffee

41 S High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

 

One Line Coffee

471 West Rich Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
A classic cinnamon roll with ingredients from North Market Spices. Sometimes a traditional roll, sometimes with apple, pumpkin or other seasonal ingredients.
More about One Line Coffee
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

51 Parsons Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$9.99
Two slices of grilled cinnamon french toast topped with seasonal fruit, buttercream icing, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
More about Hangovereasy - Columbus Old Town East

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Steak Salad

Rice Soup

Fish Tacos

Gumbo

Chef Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Reuben

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston