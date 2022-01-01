Cinnamon rolls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll Slice
|$9.00
Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes vg/gf
|$12.00
Banana slices, cream cheese frosting
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central
119 E. 5th Ave, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.
One Line Coffee
41 S High St, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
A classic, but with a unique addition of apple slices tucked into the roll! + maple cream cheese icing and cinnamon from North Market Spices.
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
A classic cinnamon roll with ingredients from North Market Spices. Sometimes a traditional roll, sometimes with apple, pumpkin or other seasonal ingredients.