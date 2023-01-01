Club salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve club salad
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen - 525 Short St
525 Short St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$11.99
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo and smoked bacon on sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Garden Chicken Club Salad
|$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Club 185
185 East Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Club 185 Salad
|$11.00