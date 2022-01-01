Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve club sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich (to go)$15.00
More about Atlas Tavern
MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

4784 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozart's Club Sandwich$12.00
Black Forest ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar with hickory bacon on baguette. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.
More about MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
Moran's Bar & Grill - 415 N Front St #199

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich$11.29
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Moran's Bar & Grill - 415 N Front St #199

