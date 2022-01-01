Club sandwiches in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread
More about Atlas Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Club Sandwich (to go)
|$15.00
More about MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
MOZART'S - 4784 N High St
4784 N High St, Columbus
|Mozart's Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Black Forest ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar with hickory bacon on baguette. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of fresh fruit salad or potato chips.