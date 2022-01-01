Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cobb salad

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
1/2 Cobb Salad$7.99
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$12.99
Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Full Cobb Salad$9.49
Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing
Half Cobb Salad$5.99
Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing
More about Over The Counter
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington

3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (to go)$15.00
More about Atlas Tavern

