Cobb salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cobb salad
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
|1/2 Cobb Salad
|$7.99
Choice of dressing. Iceberg, romaine, grilled chicken, tomatoes, egg, bacon,black olives, and blue cheese crumbles.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|FRIED CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$11.99
A fresh blend of Spring Havest Greens topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hardboiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Full Cobb Salad
|$9.49
Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing
|Half Cobb Salad
|$5.99
Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado