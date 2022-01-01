Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve cobbler

Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Cherry Cobbler Mini$3.75
Shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with cherry pie and a cobbler crumble (no nuts!)
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Saucy Brew Works - Columbus

443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.1 (335 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Berry Cobbler$8.00
Warm berry cobbler with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. topped with graham crumb and whipped cream.
More about Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce - Columbus

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Cobbler$7.00
More about The Royce - Columbus
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Easton - 4037 Fenlon street

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peach Cobbler Cake Jar$6.50
More about Black Box Fix Easton - 4037 Fenlon street
Main pic

 

Subourbon - 2234 W Dublin Granville Rd

2234 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobbler$6.00
fresh peaches, streusel topping, vanilla ice cream
More about Subourbon - 2234 W Dublin Granville Rd
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goji Berry Cobbler$8.00
Goji & Mixed Berry Compote, Vanilla Coconut Ice Cream, Almond Crumble (V)
More about SOW Plated

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Spaghetti

Paratha

Corn Dogs

Eggplant Parm

Rice Pudding

Roti

Lamb Biryani

Naan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston