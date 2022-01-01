Cobbler in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cobbler
The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Cherry Cobbler Mini
|$3.75
Shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with cherry pie and a cobbler crumble (no nuts!)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Saucy Brew Works - Columbus
443 W 3rd Ave, Columbus
|Mixed Berry Cobbler
|$8.00
Warm berry cobbler with blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries. topped with graham crumb and whipped cream.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce - Columbus
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Peach Cobbler
|$7.00
Black Box Fix Easton - 4037 Fenlon street
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Peach Cobbler Cake Jar
|$6.50
Subourbon - 2234 W Dublin Granville Rd
2234 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington
|Cobbler
|$6.00
fresh peaches, streusel topping, vanilla ice cream