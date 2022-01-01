Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut cream pies in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve coconut cream pies

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Cream Pie Slice$9.00
Shortbread crust, coconut cheesecake, topped with coconut pudding, cool whip and toasted coconut
More about The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Whitehall - MCL Whitehall

5240 East Main Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream Pie$4.09
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Whitehall - MCL Whitehall
Item pic

 

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Kingsdale - MCL Kingsdale

3154 Kingsdale Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cream Pie$4.09
Coconut Cream Pie$17.25
Made from scratch daily, our whole pies serve 6 to 8 people.
More about MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Kingsdale - MCL Kingsdale

