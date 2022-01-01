Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve coleslaw

Bristol Republic image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bristol Republic

1124 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (871 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
House Recipe (Combination of Vinegar and Mayo Based), With Shaved Cabbage and Carrots
More about Bristol Republic
Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vinegar Coleslaw$4.00
More about Seitan's Realm
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$4.50
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.00
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Wing Snob image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1781 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8oz Coleslaw$1.99
Side Coleslaw$0.99
More about Wing Snob
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh made Bleu Cheese Coleslaw$3.99
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.50
Our creamy house slaw (Veg)
More about Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.25
More about Tommy's Diner
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Item pic

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Coleslaw
Cilantro Lime Coleslaw
Green cabbage, jalapeño, cilantro, scallions, creamy lime dressing
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

5179 N High Street, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Coleslaw$0.99
8oz Coleslaw$1.99
12oz Coleslaw$2.99
More about Wing Snob
Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville

2941 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Hank's Texas BBQ - Clintonville
Restaurant banner

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.99
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

