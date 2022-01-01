Cookie dough in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cookie dough
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Brownie Cookie Dough Mini
|$3.75
Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|No Bake - Cookie Dough
|$1.75
More about Black Box Fix Easton
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Brownie Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$3.50