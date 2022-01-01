Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve cookies

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Birthday Cookie Sandwich$6.00
rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies with cheesecake in the middle
Brownie Cookie Dough Mini$3.75
Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough
Budd Dairy Food Hall
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shamrock Cookie$2.00
Shamrock Cookie ☘️$2.00
Seitan's Realm
FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Cookies$2.75
District North
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Portia's Diner

3269 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (192 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
Portia's Diner
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (658 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$8.00
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buckeye Cookie$2.50
Fresh Baked Cookies$1.25
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Aladdin's Eatery
Emmett's at Open Air

2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Emmett's at Open Air
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

897 City Park Ave, Columbus

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
Dragon Donuts- Easton

4100 Worth Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (142 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Peanut Butter Cookie 🍪
AVAILABLE FRI-SUN ONLY!
Dragon Donuts- Easton
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

4650 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Date Filled Vegan Ouzo Cookie$4.50
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Roosters

7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
No Bake - Cookie Dough$1.75
Cookie Monster Bowl$10.00
banana, cashew butter, vanilla vegan protein, spirulina, maple, almond milk, topped with cookie dough no-bake and cacao nibs
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

248 South 4th Street, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (3318 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$3.00
Delicious Black & Gold cookie from local vegan bakery Okalona!
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Aladdin's Eatery
One Line Coffee

745 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe$4.50
Our Chef's grandmother's recipe!
One Line Coffee
Black Box Fix Easton

4037 Fenlon street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brownie Cookie Dough Cupcake$3.50
Black Box Fix Easton
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea$1.00
Classic & Housemade Daily
101 Beer Kitchen
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Assorted Tea Cookies ( 1 pc)$1.50
ZenCha Tea Salon
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Short North Piece of Cake

772 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Cookie$2.50
Soft cake like pumpkin cookie with brown sugar Penuche icing. A true treasure for your taste buds!
Brownie Cookie$2.50
Rich chocolate cookie rolled in powdered sugar. Great for a chocolate fix!
Short North Piece of Cake
Amano's

220 Worthington Mall, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sugar Cookie Chipwich$4.00
Amano's
Roosters

376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Ouzo Cookies$2.50
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Emmett's Cafe

744 S High, Columbus

Avg 5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
chocolate chips, brown sugar, vanilla
Chai Spiced Sugar Cookie$2.00
Emmett's Cafe
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoked on High BBQ

755 S High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Reese Cookie$3.50
Gourmet, artisan cookies courtesy of Chocolate Cafe!
Smoked on High BBQ
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Sugar Cookie Cake$5.50
Sugar cookie cake$5.50
Fudge Chocolate Brownie Cookie$2.00
The Brown Bag Deli

