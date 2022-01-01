Cookies in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve cookies
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus
|Birthday Cookie Sandwich
|$6.00
rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies with cheesecake in the middle
|Brownie Cookie Dough Mini
|$3.75
Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Seitan's Realm
3496 N. High St, Columbus
|Shamrock Cookie
|$2.00
Portia's Diner
3269 N High St, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.00
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus
|Cookies
|$8.00
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Buckeye Cookie
|$2.50
|Fresh Baked Cookies
|$1.25
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Dragon Donuts- Easton
4100 Worth Ave, Columbus
|Giant Peanut Butter Cookie 🍪
AVAILABLE FRI-SUN ONLY!
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Date Filled Vegan Ouzo Cookie
|$4.50
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|No Bake - Cookie Dough
|$1.75
|Cookie Monster Bowl
|$10.00
banana, cashew butter, vanilla vegan protein, spirulina, maple, almond milk, topped with cookie dough no-bake and cacao nibs
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
248 South 4th Street, Columbus
|Cookie
|$3.00
Delicious Black & Gold cookie from local vegan bakery Okalona!
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
One Line Coffee
745 N High St, Columbus
|Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe
|$4.50
Our Chef's grandmother's recipe!
Black Box Fix Easton
4037 Fenlon street, Columbus
|Brownie Cookie Dough Cupcake
|$3.50
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Chocolate Chip Cookie, Ea
|$1.00
Classic & Housemade Daily
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Assorted Tea Cookies ( 1 pc)
|$1.50
Short North Piece of Cake
772 N High St, Columbus
|Pumpkin Cookie
|$2.50
Soft cake like pumpkin cookie with brown sugar Penuche icing. A true treasure for your taste buds!
|Brownie Cookie
|$2.50
Rich chocolate cookie rolled in powdered sugar. Great for a chocolate fix!
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Cheryl's Buttercream Cookie for Charity
|$1.00
Roosters Foundation gives back over $1 Million a year to local charities and organizations.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Vegan Ouzo Cookies
|$2.50
Emmett's Cafe
744 S High, Columbus
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
chocolate chips, brown sugar, vanilla
|Chai Spiced Sugar Cookie
|$2.00
Smoked on High BBQ
755 S High St, Columbus
|Reese Cookie
|$3.50
Gourmet, artisan cookies courtesy of Chocolate Cafe!
