Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crawfish etouffee in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve crawfish etouffee

Item pic

 

Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

3847 South High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee with Dinner Roll$15.00
The word 'etoufee is the french word for "to smother". This authentic New Orleans Favorite has peeled crawfish tails simmered in a spicy sauce of onions, bell peppers, celery and green onions. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
More about Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Creole2Guex Downtown - 401 N Front St

401 N Front St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish Etouffee$18.00
More about Creole2Guex Downtown - 401 N Front St

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Pork Belly

Cobb Salad

Tandoori

Margherita Pizza

Garlic Bread

Greek Salad

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tikka Masala

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston