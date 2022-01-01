Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Emmett's at Open Air

2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$14.50
panko crusted chicken, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, spicy aioli
More about Emmett's at Open Air
Crispy Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

121 South High Street, Columbus

Avg 4 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Tommy's Diner
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Lemon Chicken$40.00
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
1069bb78-bae7-4da9-9fbd-5480614c4ff4 image

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy chicken, covered in pepper jack, lettuce, pickles,tomato aioli and Tabasco aioli on a cornmeal kaiser roll. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Wings$14.00
House Brined Jumbo Wings Served Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, or Maple Chipotle with Celery and a Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Bodega
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bowl$9.99
Crispy Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrots
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Item pic

 

Delia's Grill & café

14 E 11th Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Burrito ( Online Spl)$8.00
Crispy fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce stuffed in wheat wrap with rice, Mixed greens, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese.
More about Delia's Grill & café

