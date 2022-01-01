Crispy chicken in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Emmett's at Open Air
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
|Crispy Chicken
|$14.50
panko crusted chicken, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, spicy aioli
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
121 South High Street, Columbus
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
More about Tommy's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Crispy Lemon Chicken
|$40.00
Parmesan Breaded Chicken Breasts, Red Potatoes, Pesto Green Beans & Creamy Lemon Herb Sauce
More about Bodega
SANDWICHES
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|OG Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy chicken, covered in pepper jack, lettuce, pickles,tomato aioli and Tabasco aioli on a cornmeal kaiser roll. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$14.00
House Brined Jumbo Wings Served Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, or Maple Chipotle with Celery and a Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Crispy Chicken Bowl
|$9.99
Crispy Chicken + Steamed Rice or Fried Rice + Zucchini + Broccoli + Carrots