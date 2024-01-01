Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Item pic

 

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino

1577 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tofu SAUCE$0.25
Crispy Tofu Meal$14.00
Served with garlic rice and house side salad. Deep fried tofu served with sweet soy chili sauce.
Gluten free friendly option available.
More about Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
TOFU BOWL$14.00
Deep fried tofu tossed in sweet chili soy. Vegan.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic vinaigrette, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried kale, atchara, spicy edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles
More about Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

Gabriela: Filipina Kantina - 2750 Park Ave

2750 Park Ave, Norwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Tofu$14.00
soaked in vinegar, breaded in cornstarch, deep-fried, and tossed in a garlicky sweet soy sauce
More about Gabriela: Filipina Kantina - 2750 Park Ave

