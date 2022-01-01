Croissants in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve croissants
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Almond Croissant
|$2.99
Daily Freshly Baked Butter Croissant Filled with Almond Paste and Topped with Sliced Almonds
|Croissant
|$2.75
Daily Freshly Baked Flaky Butter Croissant
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery
123 East Spring Street, Columbus
|Croissant Bun
|$3.00