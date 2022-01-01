Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve croissants

Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

Almond Croissant$2.99
Daily Freshly Baked Butter Croissant Filled with Almond Paste and Topped with Sliced Almonds
Croissant$2.75
Daily Freshly Baked Flaky Butter Croissant
SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Freedom a la Cart Cafe + Bakery

123 East Spring Street, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (103 reviews)
Croissant Bun$3.00
MOZART'S - 4784 N High St

4784 N High St, Columbus

Almond Croissant$4.50
A classic flakey and butter rich croissant baked with almond cream, finished with toasted sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
