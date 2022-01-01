Curry in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve curry
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Siamese Red Coconut Curry [v]
|$14.00
Somen, lemongrass, basil, scallions, bean sprouts and a hardboiled egg in a rich red Thai coconut curry
|Curry Ramen [v]
|$13.00
Ramen noodles in Japanese curry and vegetable broth with carrots, onions, corn and green onions
|Japanese Udon Curry [v]
|$14.00
Udon in Japanese curry with carrot and onion
More about ROOH
ROOH
685 N High St, Columbus
|BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY
|$32.00
Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta
|SPICED CHICKEPEA CURRY
|$8.00
More about Café Overlook
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|**NEW** Curry Chickpeas
|$7.00
Curry chickpeas, tomato, onion, Indian spices with naan
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Curried Chickpea Salad
|$5.95
bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, golden raisins, cashews, maple curry tahini dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Curry Grape Almond Chicken Salad
|Curry Cauliflower
Curry-ginger roasted cauliflower with golden raisins, sweet peas, carrots and cilantro
|Curry Ginger Creamy Cauliflower
|$4.75
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Alchemy Café - South Side
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Alchemy Café - South Side
625 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Curried Chickpea Salad
|$5.95
More about Dakshin
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|L-Curry Hyderabadi
|$9.99
Cooked with onion, coconut, poppy seeds paste in spicy curry sauce
|Malabar Curry
|$13.99
Coconut Milk, Onion sauce with Kerala style Garam Masala
|Curry Hyderabadi
|$13.99
Cooked with onion, coconut, poppy seeds paste in spicy curry sauce