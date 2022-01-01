Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve curry

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Siamese Red Coconut Curry [v]$14.00
Somen, lemongrass, basil, scallions, bean sprouts and a hardboiled egg in a rich red Thai coconut curry
Curry Ramen [v]$13.00
Ramen noodles in Japanese curry and vegetable broth with carrots, onions, corn and green onions
Japanese Udon Curry [v]$14.00
Udon in Japanese curry with carrot and onion
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

ROOH

685 N High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF SHORT RIBS CURRY$32.00
Seasonal Root Vegatables,Bone Marrow Kofta
SPICED CHICKEPEA CURRY$8.00
More about ROOH
Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
**NEW** Curry Chickpeas$7.00
Curry chickpeas, tomato, onion, Indian spices with naan
More about Café Overlook
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chickpea Salad$5.95
bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, golden raisins, cashews, maple curry tahini dressing
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Grape Almond Chicken Salad
Curry Cauliflower
Curry-ginger roasted cauliflower with golden raisins, sweet peas, carrots and cilantro
Curry Ginger Creamy Cauliflower$4.75
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chickpea Salad$5.95
More about Alchemy Café - South Side
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L-Curry Hyderabadi$9.99
Cooked with onion, coconut, poppy seeds paste in spicy curry sauce
Malabar Curry$13.99
Coconut Milk, Onion sauce with Kerala style Garam Masala
Curry Hyderabadi$13.99
Cooked with onion, coconut, poppy seeds paste in spicy curry sauce
More about Dakshin

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Steak Salad

Cannolis

Avocado Rolls

Steak Subs

Collard Greens

Chili

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston