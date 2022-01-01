Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Grape Almond Chicken Salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

