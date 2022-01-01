Curry chicken in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Curry Grape Almond Chicken Salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing