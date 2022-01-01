Dumplings in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Dumpling Soup
|$7.00
Choice of dumpling in shoyu broth
|Dumpling (6pc)
|$7.00
Steamed or pan fried dumpling (vegetable, chicken, pork or shrimp)
More about Pokebap - Budd Dairy
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Pokebap - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Ohsho Gyoza (Japanese Dumplings) [V]
|$10.00
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
More about The Crest
The Crest
2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus
|Duck & Dumplings
|$31.00
roast beet and blueberry puree, cured duck egg yolk, smoked honey, demi, lemon
More about Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Russian Dumplings
|$10.00
Ground Beef Wrapped Around in Thin Dough, Served with Sour Cream, Garnished with Parsley
More about ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
982 North high st, Columbus
|Chinese Dumplings (6 pc)
|$7.00
|Chinese Dumplings (6 pc)
|$8.00
Steamed, choice of vegetable or chicken, served with house sauce.
|Dumpling Soup ( 8 Pc)
|$12.00
Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings in a Vegetarian Broth with sautéed Vegetables.