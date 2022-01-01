Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve dumplings

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dumpling Soup$7.00
Choice of dumpling in shoyu broth
Dumpling (6pc)$7.00
Steamed or pan fried dumpling (vegetable, chicken, pork or shrimp)
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
Ohsho Gyoza [V] image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Pokebap - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Ohsho Gyoza (Japanese Dumplings) [V]$10.00
Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.
More about Pokebap - Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

The Crest

2855 Indianola Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck & Dumplings$31.00
roast beet and blueberry puree, cured duck egg yolk, smoked honey, demi, lemon
More about The Crest
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive

2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Russian Dumplings$10.00
Ground Beef Wrapped Around in Thin Dough, Served with Sour Cream, Garnished with Parsley
More about Cafe Elena - 2054 Crown Plaza Drive
ZenCha Tea Salon image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st

982 North high st, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinese Dumplings (6 pc)$7.00
Chinese Dumplings (6 pc)$8.00
Steamed, choice of vegetable or chicken, served with house sauce.
Dumpling Soup ( 8 Pc)$12.00
Chicken or Vegetable Dumplings in a Vegetarian Broth with sautéed Vegetables.
More about ZenCha Tea Salon - 982 North high st
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Fried Dumplings (5)$10.00
Brown Rice, Edamame, Brussels Sprouts Kimchi, Thai Almond Sauce
More about SOW Plated

