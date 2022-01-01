Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve egg rolls

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Steak Egg Roll$5.00
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar image

 

Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar

114 N 3rd St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Roll (2pc)$5.00
Chinese style chicken egg roll
More about Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Roll$1.99
(1 piece) Pork + Cabbage + Celery + Onion
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Egg Roll image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll$5.00
Sweet chili ginger sauce, this egg roll really is one of the best!
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
Egg Roll image

 

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll$2.00
More about Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

