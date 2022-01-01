Egg rolls in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve egg rolls
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Philly Steak Egg Roll
|$5.00
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar
114 N 3rd St, Columbus
|Egg Roll (2pc)
|$5.00
Chinese style chicken egg roll
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Egg Roll
|$1.99
(1 piece) Pork + Cabbage + Celery + Onion
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Egg Roll
|$5.00
Sweet chili ginger sauce, this egg roll really is one of the best!