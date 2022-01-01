Egg sandwiches in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.50
SMOOTHIES
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Egg Sandwich breakfast vg
|$9.50
Egg Soufflé, Havarti, Zesty Cashew Cream, Arugula, Focaccia
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Organic baked egg soufflé, havarti, zesty cashew cream, arugula, local focaccia
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$7.99
2 fried eggs, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on multigrain bread
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
One Line Coffee
471 West Rich Street, Columbus
|Cheddar Scone Egg Sandwich
|$8.25