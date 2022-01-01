Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parm$12.99
Breaded eggplant over top of a bed of spaghetti marinara.
More about Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
Thick slices of fresh eggplant are triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Pasta Villa image

 

Pasta Villa

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.99
More about Pasta Villa

