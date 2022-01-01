Eggplant parm in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve eggplant parm
Carsonie’s Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen
1725 W Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Eggplant Parm
|$12.99
Breaded eggplant over top of a bed of spaghetti marinara.
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$15.00
Thick slices of fresh eggplant are triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.