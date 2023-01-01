Fajitas in Columbus
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita Omelet
|$10.25
Simply Honest Cafe
567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus
|Chicken Fajita Breakfast Bowl
|$10.29
Organic chicken and vegetables prepared fajita style and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cuco's Taqueria
2162 Henderson Road, Columbus
|Fajita Salad
|$8.99
|Fajita Dinner
|$13.99
|Don Cuco Fajita
|$17.99
El Acapulco - Columbus
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|55. Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Chicken Fajita Tacos
|$0.00
|43. Fajitas Texanas
|$19.49
Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Fajita Quesadillas
|$9.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Chile Verde
1522 Gemini Place, Columbus
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Marinated Meat, Sauteed Vegetables, and Melted Cheese folded into a toasted Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream, and garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
|BBQ Grilled Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
Your choice of Marinated meat, sautéed with onions and red & green peppers,
wrapped in a seasoned flour tortilla. Topped with Anasazi BBQ sauce and queso salsa. Served with 2 Sides.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
Your Choice of Fajita Meat wrapped in flour tortilla and topped with Signature Sauce. Served with 2 sides and garnished with lettuce and Pico de Gallo.