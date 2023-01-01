Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve fajitas

Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Omelet$10.25
More about Tommy's Diner - 914 W Broad St
Item pic

 

Simply Honest Cafe

567 E Livingston Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Breakfast Bowl$10.29
Organic chicken and vegetables prepared fajita style and topped with your choice of 2 eggs. Served with roasted rosemary and garlic potatoes.
More about Simply Honest Cafe
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cuco's Taqueria

2162 Henderson Road, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (2472 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad$8.99
Fajita Dinner$13.99
Don Cuco Fajita$17.99
More about Cuco's Taqueria
El Acapulco image

 

El Acapulco - Columbus

7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus

Avg 3.8 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
55. Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
A crisp flour tortilla filled with steak or grilled chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Tacos$0.00
43. Fajitas Texanas$19.49
Tender-sliced beef, chicken and shrimp stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
More about El Acapulco - Columbus
Item pic

 

Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall

2216 Summit St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Quesadillas$9.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
Fajita Quesadillas$11.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.
More about Crunchwerks • The Summit Music Hall
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Chile Verde

1522 Gemini Place, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Marinated Meat, Sauteed Vegetables, and Melted Cheese folded into a toasted Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole and Sour Cream, and garnished with Lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
BBQ Grilled Fajita Burrito$15.00
Your choice of Marinated meat, sautéed with onions and red & green peppers,
wrapped in a seasoned flour tortilla. Topped with Anasazi BBQ sauce and queso salsa. Served with 2 Sides.
Fajita Burrito$13.00
Your Choice of Fajita Meat wrapped in flour tortilla and topped with Signature Sauce. Served with 2 sides and garnished with lettuce and Pico de Gallo.
More about Chile Verde

