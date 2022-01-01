Falafel salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve falafel salad
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Falafel Salad
|$10.50
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Falafel Salad
|$12.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red
Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)