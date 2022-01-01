Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve falafel salad

Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$14.00
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Salad$12.00
All salads have a Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, Red
Onions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing.
(GF)
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Salad$10.50
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Falafel patties over mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions served with Tahini Lemon dressing; choice of cheddar or feta
More about Aladdin's Eatery

