French toast in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve french toast
Emmett's at Open Air
2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus
|French Toast
|$12.00
semolina french toast with whipped butter, maple syrup, and bananas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Brioche French Toast
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|#8 French Toast & Eggs
|$9.00
|French Toast (1)
|$4.00
|#13 Stuffed French Toast
|$10.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|French Toast
|$8.99
|French Toast Only
|$5.00
BAGELS
Blocks Bagels NORTH MARKET
59 Spruce St, Columbus
|Single Slice French Toast
|$4.00
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Brioche French Toast
|$14.70
Thick-Sliced Brioche Bread Dipped in a Sweet Egg Custard, Powered with Cinnamon Sugar, Served with Bananas and Fresh Seasonal Berries and Warm Maple Syrup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ethyl & Tank
19 E 13th Ave, Columbus
|OG Ethyl French Toast
|$13.00
Brioche bread toast with orange zest custard, fresh strawberries, vanilla bean Chantilly, topped with powdered sugar; side of maple syrup
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|French Toast Dippers
|$7.00
Rice Krispie Crusted Brioche Bread, served w/ Maple Syrup w/ Choice of 2 Sides & Dessert
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ZenCha Tea Salon
982 North high st, Columbus
|Peach French Toast
|$12.00
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|French Toast
|$5.00
Served with Bacon & Fresh Fruit
Blocks Bagels BEXLEY
3012 E. Broad St, Columbus
|#7 (2) Slices French Toast
|$5.49
|1 Slice Challah French Toast
|$4.49
|#8 (1) Slice French Toast, (1) Egg
|$5.49