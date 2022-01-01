Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve fried rice

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Or Chicken Fried Rice$10.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Fireproof Restaurant image

TAPAS

Fireproof Restaurant

1026 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Fried Rice$12.00
jasmine rice, egg, peppers, corn, scallions, ponzu chili sauce
More about Fireproof Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Clove Indian Bistro

6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veg Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice$11.00
Chicken Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice$12.00
More about Clove Indian Bistro
Item pic

 

Yoshi - Columbus

1502 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibachi Fried Rice$6.99
Fried Rice
More about Yoshi - Columbus
Item pic

 

Townhall

792 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$5.50
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl$5.00
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
More about Townhall
Fried Rice image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ampersand Asian Supper Club

940 North High St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$15.00
Carrots, corn, peas, edamame, basted egg, choose your protein
More about Ampersand Asian Supper Club
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
paneer fried rice$13.99
Fried Rice$9.99
Wok-Tossed Basmati Rice, House special sauce with your choice of protein
More about Dakshin
Fried Rice image

 

Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro

8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice
More about Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro
Side Fried Rice image

STEAKS

GENJIGO

77 East Gay Street, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$2.00
8 oz. of fried rice ALLERGEN: soy, egg
More about GENJIGO

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Pork Belly

Rice Bowls

Steak Salad

Chocolate Cake

Wedge Salad

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Curry

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston