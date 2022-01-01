Fried rice in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve fried rice
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Shrimp Or Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.99
TAPAS
Fireproof Restaurant
1026 N High St, Columbus
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$12.00
jasmine rice, egg, peppers, corn, scallions, ponzu chili sauce
Clove Indian Bistro
6642 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Veg Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Chicken Burnt Garlic Chili Fried Rice
|$12.00
Yoshi - Columbus
1502 N. High St, Columbus
|Hibachi Fried Rice
|$6.99
Fried Rice
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
|$5.50
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice Bowl
|$5.00
Turmeric Rice | Chicken | Tamari | Veggies | Egg | Basil
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ampersand Asian Supper Club
940 North High St, Columbus
|Fried Rice
|$15.00
Carrots, corn, peas, edamame, basted egg, choose your protein
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|paneer fried rice
|$13.99
|Fried Rice
|$9.99
Wok-Tossed Basmati Rice, House special sauce with your choice of protein
Royal Ginger Asian Fusion Bistro
8591 Sancus Blvd, Columbus
|Fried Rice