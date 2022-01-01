Fritters in Columbus
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Portabella Fritters
|$12.00
panko and Parmigiano crusted portabella mushrooms, romesco, truffle oil, aioli
|Mushroom Risotto Fritters
|$8.00
calasparra rice, mushroom duxelles, mascarpone, and Manchego cheese, garlic aioli, romesco
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Peach Fritters
|$7.95
Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Honey Yogurt, Bourbon Peach Syrup, Candied Pecans & Mint