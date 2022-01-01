Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Fritter$4.50
More about Seitan's Realm
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Portabella Fritters$12.00
panko and Parmigiano crusted portabella mushrooms, romesco, truffle oil, aioli
Mushroom Risotto Fritters$8.00
calasparra rice, mushroom duxelles, mascarpone, and Manchego cheese, garlic aioli, romesco
More about Lupo
101 Beer Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Fritters$7.95
Cinnamon Sugar, Vanilla Honey Yogurt, Bourbon Peach Syrup, Candied Pecans & Mint
More about 101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter Cake$5.50
More about The Brown Bag Deli

