Garden salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1832 W Henderson Rd, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|House Garden Salad
|$5.00
Our hearty mix of fresh Greens topped with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese and our Homemade Croutons
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
897 City Park Ave, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
4650 W Broad St, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters
Roosters
7100 Sawmill Rd, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Roosters
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3370 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus
240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus
|Garden Chicken Club Salad
|$13.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast with crisp bacon, croutons, egg, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served over mixed greens with choice of dressing.
More about Tommy's Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Garden Salad
|$4.00
More about Roosters
Roosters
376 S. Hamilton Rd, Whitehall
|Garden Salad - Full
|$6.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
|Garden Salad - Half
|$4.59
Mixed lettuce, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and croutons.
More about High Bank Distillery
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
|Side Garden Salad
|$6.00
More about Dakshin
Dakshin
5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Kachumber Salad - Garden Green Salad
|$6.00
Fresh sliced tomatoes, bell peppers and romaine lettuce served in vinegar, olive oil and black pepper.
More about Jon Smith Subs
Jon Smith Subs
1119 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus
|Garden Salad
|$5.95