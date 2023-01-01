Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

German chocolate cake in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve german chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Seitan's Realm

3496 N. High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.
**Contains: Almonds, Coconut, Pecans, Soy, & Wheat
More about Seitan's Realm
Item pic

 

Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village

240 E. Kossuth Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$5.25
More about Schmidt's Restaurant und Sausage Haus - German Village
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Grandview
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery - Worthington

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery - Worthington

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Lobsters

Tofu Salad

Baked Potato Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Strawberry Shortcake

Cannolis

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Polaris

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (477 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston