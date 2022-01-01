Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve gnocchi

Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
lobster gnocchi$32.00
house made pan-fried ricotta gnocchi, butter poached lobster, tomato fonduda, gremoulata
More about Sono Wood Fired
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$21.00
house made potato pasta baked with pomodorini cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil
Gnocchi Tartufo$26.00
house made ricotta gnocchi tossed in a black truffle Parmigiano sauce topped with charred mushrooms and salsa verde
Ricotta Gnocchi$26.00
house made pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, sugar snap peas, jamón Serrano, roasted tomatoes, and asparagus, in a white wine garlic butter sauce, salsa verde, Parmigiano
More about Lupo
Moretti's of Arlington image

 

Moretti's of Arlington

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi Bolognese$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
More about Moretti's of Arlington
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria image

 

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St, Gahanna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$12.00
Tender Italian potato flour dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce.
Giuseppe's Gnocchi$15.00
Tender Italian dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce and crowned with a sweet melody of peppers, onions, and Italian sausage.
More about Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
Harvest image

PIZZA • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Harvest

940 S Front St, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$9.50
More about Harvest
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen

850 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (906 reviews)
Takeout
GNOCCHI$20.00
Peas, Lucky Penny shiitake mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, leeks, pesto, toasted pine nuts (VEG)
More about Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy sausage and gnocchi
More about The Brown Bag Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Fried Chicken Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Garden Salad

Cookie Dough

Chorizo Burritos

Corn Chowder

Garlic Bread

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston