Gnocchi in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|lobster gnocchi
|$32.00
house made pan-fried ricotta gnocchi, butter poached lobster, tomato fonduda, gremoulata
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$21.00
house made potato pasta baked with pomodorini cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil
|Gnocchi Tartufo
|$26.00
house made ricotta gnocchi tossed in a black truffle Parmigiano sauce topped with charred mushrooms and salsa verde
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$26.00
house made pasta tossed with roasted mushrooms, sugar snap peas, jamón Serrano, roasted tomatoes, and asparagus, in a white wine garlic butter sauce, salsa verde, Parmigiano
Moretti's of Arlington
2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$21.00
potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria
100 Granville St, Gahanna
|Gnocchi
|$12.00
Tender Italian potato flour dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce.
|Giuseppe's Gnocchi
|$15.00
Tender Italian dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce and crowned with a sweet melody of peppers, onions, and Italian sausage.
FRENCH FRIES
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
850 N 4th St, Columbus
|GNOCCHI
|$20.00
Peas, Lucky Penny shiitake mushrooms, blistered cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, leeks, pesto, toasted pine nuts (VEG)