Gorditas in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve gorditas

Game Arena | TaKorea

1556 N High Street, Columbus

Chicken Teriyaki Gordita$4.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Chicken Teriyaki + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.
Korean Fried Chicken Gordita$4.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Korean Fried Chicken + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.
Birria Gordita$5.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Birria + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.
Masa - 212 Kelton Avenue

212 Kelton Avenue Columbus Ohio 43205, Columbus

Gorditas$15.00
