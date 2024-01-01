Gorditas in Columbus
Game Arena | TaKorea
1556 N High Street, Columbus
|Chicken Teriyaki Gordita
|$4.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Chicken Teriyaki + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.
|Korean Fried Chicken Gordita
|$4.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Korean Fried Chicken + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.
|Birria Gordita
|$5.99
Flour Tortilla wrapped with Cheese + a Pan-Fried Crunchy Corn Tortilla + Birria + Rice + TaKorea Slaw + Lettuce + Pico de Gallo.