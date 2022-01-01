Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve greek salad

District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Greek Salad$4.99
Lg Greek Salad$9.00
More about District North
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's image

 

Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's

37 W Broad St #50, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese
More about Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives and a house dressing.
More about Lavash Cafe
Tommy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tommy's Diner

914 W Broad St, Columbus

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$7.50
Greek Salad$9.50
More about Tommy's Diner
Greek Chicken Salad image

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.25
Baby Spinach, Chop Mix, Tomatoes, Orzo Pasta, Cucumbers, Roasted Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Naan, Tzatziki & Feta Cheese & Lemon Vinaigrette V
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Atlas Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Atlas Tavern

8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1363 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad (To Go)$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken served on salad mix with diced red onions, tomatoes, green olives, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Atlas Tavern
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, RedOnions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing, Bulgarian Feta, Kalamata Olives.
(GF)
Small Greek Salad$5.00
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$7.00
More about Rodo's European Grill
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering image

 

Nazareth Restaurant & Catering

5239 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers,
Kalamata olives & mild banana peppers on a bed of salad mix* with our famous house dressing.
More about Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
Firdous Express image

 

Firdous Express

59 Spruce St, Columbus

Avg 4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
More about Firdous Express
Greek Salad image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza

892 Oak Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.00
Green leaf lettuce, green pepper, red onion, feta, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes & lemon basil vinaigrette
More about Yellow Brick Pizza

Map

