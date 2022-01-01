Greek salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve greek salad
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Sm Greek Salad
|$4.99
|Lg Greek Salad
|$9.00
Dannys Delicious Deli #3D's
37 W Broad St #50, Columbus
|Greek Salad
|$2.50
Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Cucumbers and Feta Cheese
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell
Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley topped with Bulgarian Feta,
Olive, and a side of our Homemade Roasted Red Pepper Dressing. **Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan (w/o Feta)
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers, topped with Greek feta cheese, kalamata olives and a house dressing.
Tommy's Diner
914 W Broad St, Columbus
|Small Greek Salad
|$7.50
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Greek Salad
|$9.25
Baby Spinach, Chop Mix, Tomatoes, Orzo Pasta, Cucumbers, Roasted Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Grilled Naan, Tzatziki & Feta Cheese & Lemon Vinaigrette V
Atlas Tavern
8944 Lyra Dr, Columbus
|Greek Chicken Salad (To Go)
|$15.00
Marinated grilled chicken served on salad mix with diced red onions, tomatoes, green olives, banana peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce Base, topped with Jerusalem Salad, RedOnions, Cabbage Salad, Marinated Beets, Pickles, & side of Roasted Red Pepper Dressing, Bulgarian Feta, Kalamata Olives.
(GF)
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.00
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Nazareth Restaurant & Catering
5239 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna
|Greek Salad
Feta cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers,
Kalamata olives & mild banana peppers on a bed of salad mix* with our famous house dressing.