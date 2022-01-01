Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Columbus

Go
Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Café Overlook

373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Build a Grit Bowl$4.00
Heirloom grits with butter
Build a Grit Cup$2.00
Heirloom grits and butter.
More about Café Overlook
The Royce image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Royce

8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Creamy Grits$6.00
More about The Royce
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Eddy's Chicken and Waffles

3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus

Avg 4.3 (7694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.50
Fish and Grits$11.99
More about Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
Item pic

 

Goodwood 105

401 North Front Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice
More about Goodwood 105
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

101 Beer Kitchen

397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna

Avg 4.6 (5779 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$19.95
Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
Cheddar Grits$3.00
Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
More about 101 Beer Kitchen
Barrel & Boar image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Barrel & Boar

121 Mill St, Gahanna

Avg 4.4 (1954 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$12.95
Chem free shrimp, shagbark mills grits, country ham, smoked kielbasa, tomatoes & scallions.
More about Barrel & Boar
Item pic

 

Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee

386 E Main St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mega Grits Bowl$18.00
Need a Hearty Hot Breakfast to help you jump start your day? Look no further. Our Mega Grits Bowl comes with 2 meats of your choice, cajun breakfast potatoes, Mega Grits, and Scrambled Eggs.
*No Substitutions Allowed"
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Fresh Shrimp sautéed with fresh seasonings, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, garlic butter, and shallots served over-generous portions of grits.
Grits$5.50
More about Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee
Alqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$32.00
onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, Cajun Shagbark heirloom grits,
white wine butter sauce
More about Alqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Chophouse 614

1079 N HIGH ST, COLUMBUS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Grits$6.00
More about Chophouse 614

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbus

Chicken Noodles

Caesar Salad

Cornbread

Mushroom Burgers

Avocado Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Chorizo Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Columbus to explore

Short North

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Clintonville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Italian Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brewery District

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

German Village

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Columbus to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston