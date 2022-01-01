Grits in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve grits
Café Overlook
373 South High Street, 16th floor, Columbus
|Build a Grit Bowl
|$4.00
Heirloom grits with butter
|Build a Grit Cup
|$2.00
Heirloom grits and butter.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Royce
8791 Lyra Drive, Columbus
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
|Creamy Grits
|$6.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles
3252 Noe Bixby Rd, Columbus
|Grits
|$3.50
|Fish and Grits
|$11.99
Goodwood 105
401 North Front Street, Columbus
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
101 Beer Kitchen
397 Stoneridge Lane, Gahanna
|Shrimp & Grits
|$19.95
Sauteéd Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & Stone Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
Stone-Ground Cheddar Grits (GF)
PASTA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Barrel & Boar
121 Mill St, Gahanna
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.95
Chem free shrimp, shagbark mills grits, country ham, smoked kielbasa, tomatoes & scallions.
Way Down Yonder Beignets & Coffee
386 E Main St, Columbus
|Mega Grits Bowl
|$18.00
Need a Hearty Hot Breakfast to help you jump start your day? Look no further. Our Mega Grits Bowl comes with 2 meats of your choice, cajun breakfast potatoes, Mega Grits, and Scrambled Eggs.
*No Substitutions Allowed"
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Fresh Shrimp sautéed with fresh seasonings, green peppers, red peppers, yellow peppers, garlic butter, and shallots served over-generous portions of grits.
|Grits
|$5.50
FRENCH FRIES
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Shrimp & Grits
|$32.00
onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, Cajun Shagbark heirloom grits,
white wine butter sauce