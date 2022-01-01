Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve gumbo

Shrimp Lips Seafood image

 

Shrimp Lips Seafood

1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo Large$13.99
More about Shrimp Lips Seafood
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

 

Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant

3847 South High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
World Famous Authenic Chicken Gumbo with Dinner Roll$12.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken and Cajun Sausage. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
World Famous Authentic Seafood Gumbo with Dinner Roll$15.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken, fresh shrimp, juicy cajun sausage, savory crab. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll.
More about Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N High St, Worthington

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Gumbo$10.00
Chicken, andouille, jasmine rice, green onion, ground file
More about Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
Item pic

 

Iron Grill & BBQ

5295 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Gumbo$3.79
Gumbo$6.49
More about Iron Grill & BBQ

