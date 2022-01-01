Gumbo in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve gumbo
Shrimp Lips Seafood
1622 Parsons Ave, Columbus
|Seafood Gumbo Large
|$13.99
PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Budd Dairy Food Hall
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St., Columbus
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
|$15.99
Our Signature Gumbo! FOOD NETWORK FAMOUS!!!
Our gumbo is full of chicken, full of sausages, the holy trinity, and is chopped full of gumbo happiness called FLAVOR!!!
Way Down Yonder New Orleans Finest Restaurant
3847 South High Street, Columbus
|World Famous Authenic Chicken Gumbo with Dinner Roll
|$12.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken and Cajun Sausage. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll
|World Famous Authentic Seafood Gumbo with Dinner Roll
|$15.00
Prepared to perfection, our Gumbo is packed with tender all natural chicken, fresh shrimp, juicy cajun sausage, savory crab. Served with White Rice and Dinner Roll.
PIZZA
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
5601 N High St, Worthington
|Gumbo
|$10.00
Chicken, andouille, jasmine rice, green onion, ground file