Honey chicken in Columbus

Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Hot Honey Chicken Waffles
|$13.00
Our famous chicken Angry Bird that will add all the ass kickin' flavor with waffles and our hot honey butter! Topped with hot honey and powdered sugar.
Worthington Tavern - Worthington Tavern
671 High St, Worthington
|Honey Mustard Chicken
|$17.00
Grilled Chicken topped with avocado, arugula, and pickled red onion. Pepper jack cheese and a honey mustard spread. Served on ciabatta bread.
Allergens: dairy, gluten
Dietary Restrictions: can be made gf & dairy free
Black Box Fix Legacy Village - 25359 Cedar Rd
25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst
|**NEW** Honey Sriracha Ranch Chicken
|$12.00
Deep Fried Crispy Chicken Coated in Honey Sriracha Seasoning, Arugula, Red Onions, Pickles, on a Brioche Bun w/Ranch Aioli.