Honey chicken in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Waffles$13.00
Our famous chicken Angry Bird that will add all the ass kickin' flavor with waffles and our hot honey butter! Topped with hot honey and powdered sugar.
More about Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

Worthington Tavern - Worthington Tavern

671 High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Mustard Chicken$17.00
Grilled Chicken topped with avocado, arugula, and pickled red onion. Pepper jack cheese and a honey mustard spread. Served on ciabatta bread.
Allergens: dairy, gluten
Dietary Restrictions: can be made gf & dairy free
More about Worthington Tavern - Worthington Tavern
Black Box Fix Easton image

 

Black Box Fix Legacy Village - 25359 Cedar Rd

25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
**NEW** Honey Sriracha Ranch Chicken$12.00
Deep Fried Crispy Chicken Coated in Honey Sriracha Seasoning, Arugula, Red Onions, Pickles, on a Brioche Bun w/Ranch Aioli.
More about Black Box Fix Legacy Village - 25359 Cedar Rd
Banner pic

 

Subourbon

2234 W Dublin Granville Rd, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Butter Fried Chicken$22.00
breaded chicken breast, Brussels sprouts,
mashed potatoes, whipped cinnamon
honey pecan butter
More about Subourbon

