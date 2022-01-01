Huevos rancheros in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
Cafe Elena
2054 Crown Plaza Drive, Columbus
|Huevo Rancheros
|$12.75
Two Eggs Any Style, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Signature Ranchero Sauce Topped with Feta Cheese and Avocado Wedges, served Over Corn Tortillas
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Huevos Rancheros
|$10.00
Townhall
792 North High Street, Columbus
|Huevos Rancheros Skillet
|$14.00
Shirred Eggs + Cream | Chorizo Rojo Sauce | Queso Fresco | Verde Creme Fraiche | Spiced Potatoes | Cilantro | Rebol Hot Naan
|*VEGAN Huevos Ranchero Skillet
|$14.00
Vegan Chili | Spiced Potatoes | JUST Vegan Scrambled "Eggs" | Bang Bang | Corn Tortilla Chips | Cilantro