Hummus in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve hummus
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
1810 N 4th St, Columbus
|Hummus Pita Wrap
|$9.00
|Garlic Hummus
|$8.00
District North
10 East Long Street, Columbus
|Our Signature Hummus
|$5.99
Aladdin's Eatery
2931 North High St, Columbus
|Hummus Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
|Hummus Tabouli Rolled
|$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
|Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus
|Hummus
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Hummus Hemp Pesto v
|$9.50
hummus, hemp pesto, avocado, tomato, microgreens, whole wheat
Lupo
2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus
|Ramp Hummus
|$14.00
radish and sugar snap pea salad, Marcona almonds, feta, house made za'atar flatbread
Lavash Cafe
2985 N. High St., Columbus
|Spicy Black Bean Hummus
A blend of ground black beans, chickpeas, tahini, and garlic topped with extra virgin olive oil.
|Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
Aroma
72 East Lynn Street, Columbus
|Avocado Hummus
|$3.99
Chickpea, tahini, avocado & cilantro dip with pita bread
|Avocado Hummus
|$3.99
Chickpea, tahini, avocado & cilantro dip Served with pita bread
Bodega
1044 N High St, Columbus
|Feta Dip & Hummus Duo
|$12.00
Creamy feta blended with roasted tomatoes and herbs along with house made chickpea hummus. Served with assorted seasonal veggies & Crispy Pita Chips.
Budd Dairy Food Hall
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus
|Hummus Dip (vegan)
|Chicken Shawarma over Hummus
|$15.00
Served with Pita, Hot Shutta, and Garlic Sauce.
High Bank Distillery
1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus
|Sundried Tomato Hummus
|$12.00
ezme, ricotta, garlic crostini & seasonal vegetables
Rodo's European Grill
3369 Indianola ave, Columbus
|Side Hummus
|$5.00
Comes with side Pita Bread
Olive & Lime - Columbus
4519 N. High Street, Columbus
|SPICY ROASTED PEPPER HUMMUS
|HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
SOW Plated
1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington
|Side Hummus & 2 Pita
|$5.00
Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
5601 N High St, Worthington
|Roman Hummus
|$9.00
Greek olive oil, garlic, roman herbs & spices, sherry & pomegranate gastrique,
coal-fired sourdough bread.
-Vegetarian
-Option for Gluten Free