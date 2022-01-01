Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve hummus

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen

1810 N 4th St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Pita Wrap$9.00
Garlic Hummus$8.00
More about Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
District North image

FRENCH FRIES

District North

10 East Long Street, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Our Signature Hummus$5.99
More about District North
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

2931 North High St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery image

 

Mazah Mediterranean Eatery

1453 Grandview Avenue, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus
More about Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Hemp Pesto v$9.50
hummus, hemp pesto, avocado, tomato, microgreens, whole wheat
More about Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview
Lupo image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lupo

2124 Arlington Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.8 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Ramp Hummus$14.00
radish and sugar snap pea salad, Marcona almonds, feta, house made za'atar flatbread
More about Lupo
Lavash Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St., Columbus

Avg 4.9 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Black Bean Hummus
A blend of ground black beans, chickpeas, tahini, and garlic topped with extra virgin olive oil.
Hummus
A blend of ground chickpeas, tahini sauce, topped with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Lavash Cafe
Avocado Hummus image

 

Aroma

72 East Lynn Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Hummus$3.99
Chickpea, tahini, avocado & cilantro dip with pita bread
Avocado Hummus$3.99
Chickpea, tahini, avocado & cilantro dip Served with pita bread
More about Aroma
Item pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Falafel Rolled$7.75
Vegan, Contains Nuts. Falafel and our award-winning Hummus with greens, tomatoes, turnips, and pickles 7
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus

Avg 4.2 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Feta Dip & Hummus Duo$12.00
Creamy feta blended with roasted tomatoes and herbs along with house made chickpea hummus. Served with assorted seasonal veggies & Crispy Pita Chips.
More about Bodega
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Dip (vegan)
Chicken Shawarma over Hummus$15.00
Served with Pita, Hot Shutta, and Garlic Sauce.
More about Budd Dairy Food Hall
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

High Bank Distillery

1051 Goodale Boulevard, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (1185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sundried Tomato Hummus$12.00
ezme, ricotta, garlic crostini & seasonal vegetables
More about High Bank Distillery
Rodo's European Grill image

 

Rodo's European Grill

3369 Indianola ave, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Hummus$5.00
Comes with side Pita Bread
More about Rodo's European Grill
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Shawarma Plate$13.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Our award-winning Hummus topped with grilled strips of seasoned beef sirloin, lightly fried pine nuts, diced tomatoes, and chopped parsley
Hummus Tabouli Rolled$7.25
Vegan. Our award-winning Hummus with Tabouli, greens, and tomatoes
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
More about Aladdin's Eatery
HUMMUS image

 

Olive & Lime - Columbus

4519 N. High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY ROASTED PEPPER HUMMUS
HUMMUS
Chickpea purée, tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil
More about Olive & Lime - Columbus
SOW Plated image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SOW Plated

1625 W. Lane Ave, Upper Arlington

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Hummus & 2 Pita$5.00
More about SOW Plated
Item pic

PIZZA

Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N High St, Worthington

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Roman Hummus$9.00
Greek olive oil, garlic, roman herbs & spices, sherry & pomegranate gastrique,
coal-fired sourdough bread.
-Vegetarian
-Option for Gluten Free
More about Natalie's Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Alchemy Café - South Side

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus and Hemp Pesto v$9.50
Hummus, hemp-seed walnut pesto, avocado, micro greens, and tomato on local whole wheat bread.
More about Alchemy Café - South Side

