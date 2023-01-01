Italian salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve italian salad
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
1490 Bethel Road, Columbus
|Italian Salad
Mixed greens with white onions, green peppers, banana peppers, roma tomatoes and pepperoni.
More about Pasta Villa - Columbus
Pasta Villa - Columbus
2475 North High Street, Columbus
|Small Italian House Salad
|$4.99
|Large Italian House Salad
|$6.99
More about The Brown Bag Deli
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|Spinach Italian Antipasti Salad