Italian salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve italian salad

Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd

1490 Bethel Road, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Salad
Mixed greens with white onions, green peppers, banana peppers, roma tomatoes and pepperoni.
More about Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Bethel Rd
Pasta Villa - Columbus

2475 North High Street, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Italian House Salad$4.99
Large Italian House Salad$6.99
More about Pasta Villa - Columbus
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Italian Antipasti Salad
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Grandma's Pizza - 1001 Harrisburg Pike

1001 Harrisburg Pike, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chef Salad$5.99
Mushrooms, ham, onions, provolone cheese, pepperoni, hot pepper rings & sliced tomatoes piled on crisp lettuce.
More about Grandma's Pizza - 1001 Harrisburg Pike

