Kimchi in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus
|Mama Chen's Kimchi
|$4.99
House made kimchi with Mama Chen's secret recipe. Sour and spicy. Yum Yum.
More about Pokebap - Budd Dairy
Pokebap - Budd Dairy
1086 N 4th St, Columbus
|Kimchi Radish
|$4.50
|Kimchi
|$4.50
House-made. Korean spicy pickled napa cabbage.
More about Rubyne
Rubyne
2864 North High Street, Unit 12, Columbus
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$12.50
Homemade kimchi chopped up and fried with rice, veggies, and an egg on top. And you get a cup of miso broth to wash it all down.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St
415 W. Rich St, Columbus
|16" Spam + Kimchi
|$30.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.
|Gluten Free Spam + Kimchi
|$22.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.
|10" Spam + Kimchi
|$16.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.