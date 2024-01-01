Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1

100 East Gay Street, Unit 1, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mama Chen's Kimchi$4.99
House made kimchi with Mama Chen's secret recipe. Sour and spicy. Yum Yum.
More about Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
Item pic

 

Pokebap - Budd Dairy

1086 N 4th St, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Radish$4.50
Kimchi$4.50
House-made. Korean spicy pickled napa cabbage.
More about Pokebap - Budd Dairy
Item pic

 

Rubyne

2864 North High Street, Unit 12, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$12.50
Homemade kimchi chopped up and fried with rice, veggies, and an egg on top. And you get a cup of miso broth to wash it all down.
More about Rubyne
Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton image

 

Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St

415 W. Rich St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
16" Spam + Kimchi$30.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.
Gluten Free Spam + Kimchi$22.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.
10" Spam + Kimchi$16.00
Olive oil, salt & pepper, mozzarella, kimchi, fried spam & green onions.
More about Yellow Brick Pizza - Franklinton - 415 W. Rich St

