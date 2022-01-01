Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Columbus restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Emmett's at Open Air

2571 Neil Avenue, Columbus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Cardamom Lassi$10.00
oat milk, fresh mango, greek yogurt, lime, date,
cardamom
More about Emmett's at Open Air
Item pic

 

Dakshin

5251 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
Yogurt & Mango Smoothy
More about Dakshin

